2007 -- Park Tae-hwan wins gold in the 400-meter freestyle at the 2007 International Swim Meet in Chiba, Japan, at age 18. Park touched the pad with a time of 3 minutes and 44.77 seconds, beating Australian Grant Hackett, who came in at 3 minutes and 45.27 seconds. Months earlier, Park won gold in the men's 400-meter freestyle in the World Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

