Tax revenue grows 10.6 pct in 2018
SEJONG, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national tax revenue grew nearly 11 percent on-year in 2018 on improved corporate earnings and a buoyant real estate market, data showed Tuesday.
National tax receipts totaled 293.6 trillion won (US$243 billion) last year, up 10.6 percent from the previous year, according to the data from the National Assembly's Strategy and Finance Committee.
The on-year growth rate was higher than the 9.4 percent increase recorded a year earlier. The comparable figure was 11.3 percent in 2016.
The finance ministry attributed last year's strong gain mainly to increased corporate income taxes and property-related taxes.
The data also showed that South Korea's national tax revenue grew at a much faster clip than its economy last year.
The annualized gain in national tax revenue was 3.54 times the 3 percent on-year nominal growth rate of Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The figure was up from 1.74 times posted a year earlier and the highest in 10 years.
The committee urged the government to make its tax revenue estimates more accurate as the high figure means more national taxes were collected than the economy's growth pace.
