Seoul shares open higher on eased U.S.-China trade dispute
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday on hopes for a breather in the U.S.-China trade dispute.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.02 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,940.92 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The increase came after the U.S. extended by 90 days the window during which China's Huawei can purchase components from U.S. companies, signaling an apparent breather in the countries' mounting trade dispute.
The rise in the KOSPI also followed overnight gains on Wall Street, helped by hopes of stimulus measures by major economies, including the United States.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed at 26,135.79, gaining 0.95 percent or 249.78 points.
Large caps traded mixed, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics advancing 0.34 percent but top automaker Hyundai Motor shedding 0.39 percent.
Top chemicals company LG Chem lost 0.16 percent, while leading pharmaceutical company Celltrion added 0.33 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,212.55 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.55 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)