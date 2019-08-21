(Book Review) 'A Team of Their Own': a winner of a book about unified Korean women's hockey team at PyeongChang 2018
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- On Jan. 20, 2018, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved an agreement between South Korea and North Korea to combine their women's hockey teams for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
The decision came just under three weeks before the opening ceremony for the first Winter Games to take place in South Korea, and three days after the inter-Korean deal was struck. The IOC announced 12 North Korean players would join the existing, 23-player South Korean team, and stipulated that at least three North Koreans dress for each game.
The decision, reached by the Korean and IOC leaders with the speed of a slap shot, was met with outrage by the South Korean public, who felt their players were being unfairly forced into an impossible situation by bureaucrats and political leaders who knew nothing about the sport.
After PyeongChang 2018, the unified Korean hockey team, the first of its kind in Olympic history, was hailed as a symbol of peace and harmony on the divided peninsula. The suits who brought the teams together were busy patting themselves and each other on the back.
But what did the principal figures, the South Korean players and their coaches, really feel about this situation? They collectively put on a brave, stoic face and said all the right things. But deep inside, then head coach Sarah Murray and her players were seething.
And in his book "A Team of Their Own: How an International Sisterhood Made Olympic History," author Seth Berkman offers revealing and fascinating behind-the-scenes tales about sacrifices these players made to help the joint team on and off the ice, and about their personal journeys that led to their moment in Olympic history.
Berkman, a contributing reporter at The New York Times, deftly weaves historical and cultural backgrounds of Korea into the stories of how these young women, some of them teenagers, stood up for themselves and for each other in the face of adversity and challenges.
This isn't simply a sports book. Rather, it's a book about inspiring and courageous women who just happened to be hockey players.
South Korea received its spot in the women's hockey tournament at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics as the host country. The team wasn't good enough to have qualified, and given the shallow pool of women's hockey talent, South Korea was unlikely to play in future Olympic Games unless it hosted another one.
PyeongChang 2018 promised to be the defining moment for South Korean hockey players, some of whom had suffered through lean years of losing games by nearly 30 goals.
With only weeks left before their first game, though, it was all taken away from them. While whispers of possibly combining the teams were first heard in 2017, South Korean players didn't take them seriously at first. Murray told Berkman she found it "insulting" that political types even had the temerity to consider merging the two teams together because, "It just totally takes away from what our team's been doing."
With the tide of the public opinion turned against him, President Moon Jae-in paid a damage-control visit to the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, 90 kilometers south of the capital, to speak with the players before the Olympics.
Moon told the South Korean members of the unified team that their efforts to build up team work would create history. But the players weren't interested in making history, and that set up an awkward photo-op, with several players displaying no emotion other than their thousand-yard stares.
Defender Cho Mi-hwan wondered why the government had to choose the women's hockey team to try to improve inter-Korean ties and told Berkman, "At that time, I felt betrayed by the Republic of Korea."
It's the kind of sentiment that would have put the players in hot water if they had expressed it openly while the two Korean teams were being put together.
None of that hand-wringing stopped the players' worst nightmares from materializing, and some poignant details emerge in the book about the players' reaction.
Berkman describes how forward Choi Yu-jung "almost cried" when images of the South Korean national flag, Taegeukgi, were removed from the dressing room at the Jincheon facility to accommodate North Koreans. When defender Park Chae-lin tried on her Olympic uniform for the first time, she described the moment to Berkman as "surreal." But the South Korean jersey had to be swapped in for a new one for the unified team. Park, according to Berkman, "felt as if she did not exist at all."
They also had to put up with the circus atmosphere before, during and after their first Olympic game against Switzerland. The Korean team was clearly shaken and overwhelmed by the raucous crowd, including the robotic North Korean cheerleaders, and the presence of President Moon, IOC President Thomas Bach and Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, created even more distraction.
It was the moment that many South Korean players had been waiting for, and in the words of Randi Heesoo Griffin, "That was our chance to earn" respect as a hockey team. Losing 8-0 "felt like we blew it," Griffin said.
Having to wait around for a photo-op with the dignitaries, even though the players were in no mood for a moment with the big shots, also angered the players.
But the South Korean players, including Canadian- and American-born players of Korean descent, known as "imports," didn't sulk the whole time. They went out of their way to make North Koreans feel comfortable. They taught North Koreans K-pop lyrics and dances, bonding with them over songs like "Red Flavor" and "Ice Cream Cake" by girl group Red Velvet. After their final game, the players from both sides of the border -- and from across the Pacific -- indulged in Big Macs and McFlurries at the McDonald's inside the Athletes' Village.
The way these players came together over the course of the Olympics, Berkman writes, was "the result politicians dreamed of but knew in their hearts was unlikely to occur... Amid the unfairness of being thrown into a situation none of the players originally wanted -- then being essentially told to shut up and roll with the punches -- the unified team somehow created genuine attachment."
The aftermath of the Olympics wasn't much prettier than the buildup.
First, there was that teary farewell. The players had grown so close to each other that they had trouble coming to grips with the fact that they wouldn't be able to keep in touch after the Olympics.
Second, long-simmering tension between Murray and her players boiled over at last. The coach had wanted to keep a distance between herself and the team, so as to establish her authority as she wasn't much older than some veterans. But in turn, the players found Murray to be too aloof, feeling as if they couldn't approach her and build relationships that would extend beyond the rink. Some also questioned Murray's ability as their coach.
The players demanded Murray be replaced before the 2018 world championships in Italy or they would sit out the tournament. They got their wish, as Murray only traveled to Italy in a newly created capacity as the team's general manager and left the team for good afterward. Some players told Berkman that they had their regrets about how things turned out, belatedly realizing that Murray had cared more about the team than they'd thought.
The team that politicians touted as a symbol of peace is long gone. The South Korean team alone has undergone major changes, not the least of which took place behind the bench, and Canadian- and American-born players of Korean descent who acted as glue in the dressing room are no longer with the team.
And Berkman does an outstanding job of capturing and preserving Olympic memories for them. The trust Berkman earned from the players and coaches is palpable throughout the book. His clean, vivid prose takes readers right to whatever scene he's describing, be it on the ice in the heat of the Olympic competition or in small towns in Ontario or Nova Scotia in Canada where some South Korean players honed their hockey and English skills.
This is a winner of a book about a team that lost every game at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
It will be published by Hanover Square Press on Oct. 1.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)