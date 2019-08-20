Hyosung to invest 1 tln won to expand carbon fiber production
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chemical-centered conglomerate Hyosung Group said Tuesday it will invest 1 trillion won (US$825 million) over the next 10 years to expand its carbon fiber production.
Its carbon fiber plant in Jeonju, some 240 kilometers south of Seoul, will have an annual capacity of 24,000 tons with 10 production lines once the investment is completed by 2028, according to Hyosung.
Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp., the group's carbon fiber producing unit, currently has annual output of 2,000 tons from one production line.
Hyosung said the expansion will make it the world's No. 3 carbon fiber producer with a 10 percent market share in 2028. It currently ranks 11th in the global market with a 2 percent share.
To make a sustainable business environment, Hyosung signed memorandums of understanding with municipal governments and other companies in carbon fiber-related industries, such as Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI) and Iljin Materials Co.
Hyosung, the first South Korean firm to produce carbon fibers with its own technology, has been mass-producing carbon fibers since 2013.
Hyosung's latest decision is in line with South Korea's efforts to beef up the competitiveness of high-tech materials and chemicals amid a trade row with Japan.
Japan began implementing tougher restrictions on South Korea-bound shipments of key materials vital for the production of semiconductors and displays last month, in an apparent economic retaliation against a Seoul court's rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims for their wartime forced labor.
Early this month, Tokyo officially removed South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners.
Carbon fiber has been widely expected as one of the items that Japan wanted to implement tougher export controls to pressure South Korea.
The combined market share of three Japanese companies -- Toray, Toho Tenax and Mitsubishi Rayon -- is estimated at 66 percent, according to industry data.
With the Moon Jae-in administration striving to build a so-called hydrogen economy, the project is significant.
Carbon fiber, which has one-fourth the weight of steel but is 10 times stronger, is used as a key material in making hydrogen fuel tanks, an essential part for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.
The government previously announced that it plans to increase hydrogen-powered vehicles in the nation to 81,000 units by 2022 from 1,800 units in 2018.
