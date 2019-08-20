Go to Contents
Hyundai Motor invests 78 bln won on foreign startups in H1

13:41 August 20, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's leading automaker, said Tuesday it invested 78 billion won (US$64 million) in overseas startups with future vehicle technologies in the first six months of the year.

The investments are in line with the South Korean carmaker's efforts to gain a leading edge in next-generation vehicle technologies, the company said.

The six companies are the Israeli voice search platform Audioburst, the U.S. robot startup Realtime Robotics, the U.S. autonomous driving startup Aurora Innovation Inc., the Chinese startup DeepGlint with facial recognition technology, Hong Kong's action camera firm Funshare and French digital olfactory startup Aryballe Technologies.

The maker of the Sonata sedan and the Palisade SUV said it will continue to increase investments in driverless and other future vehicle technologies.

This image provided by Hyundai Motor shows how the facial recognition technology of its auto part affiliate Hyundai Mobis works. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

