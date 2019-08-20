Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
Cheong Wa Dae to check results of Beijing talks with Japan over military info-sharing accord
SEOUL -- The office of President Moon Jae-in indicated Tuesday that it will wait to see the outcome of high-level talks with Japan to be held in Beijing this week before making a final decision on whether to keep a bilateral agreement on sharing military information.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha headed to the Chinese capital earlier in the day for a trilateral meeting with her Chinese and Japanese counterparts -- Wang Yi and Taro Kono. Kang and Kono will reportedly hold bilateral talks on Wednesday as well.
----------------
S. Korea remains hopeful to send food aid to N. Korea before Sept.: official
SEOUL -- South Korea remains hopeful of sending rice aid to North Korea before the end of September even though Pyongyang has given no response yet to Seoul's aid offer, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
Seoul unveiled the plan to provide 50,000 tons of rice to North Korea in June through the World Food Programme to help the impoverished country address its worsening food shortages. Its original plan was to make the first shipment of the domestically harvested rice in July and complete the delivery by September.
----------------
(Yonhap Feature) Even away from music scene for break, BTS makes buzz
SEOUL -- Off to its first-ever official break in its sensational seven-year career, K-pop super band BTS is away from the public eye, but the presence of its members' surprise internet feeds and release of a special photo album continues to make the world music scene abuzz with the beloved band.
Dropping a YouTube video of the seven BTS members, flawlessly dressed up against the backdrop of a Korean wood-and-clay traditional house, "hanok" in Korean, last Thursday, BTS announced the arrival of their annual summertime photo album, "Summer Package," whose presales began Monday and official release is set for Sept. 26.
----------------
Preorders for Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 hit 1.3 mln units in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday that preorders for its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, have topped 1 million units in South Korea.
On Aug. 9, the country's three mobile carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- began taking preorders for the tech giant's latest smartphone, which will officially hit the local market Friday.
----------------
Biegun to visit Seoul amid expectation for resumption of nuke talks with N.K.
SEOUL -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun was set to visit Seoul on Tuesday, amid growing expectations for the resumption of working-level nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
Biegun's three-day visit will coincide with the end of the South Korea-U.S. military exercise, during which Pyongyang shunned negotiations with Washington, launched a fusillade of projectiles into the East Sea and hardened its rhetoric against Seoul.
----------------
S. Korea, U.S. to wrap up combined exercise
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States were to wrap up their weekslong combined exercise on Tuesday as scheduled, military officers said.
The completion of the exercise is drawing special attention as to whether it will lead to Pyongyang halting missile launches and help spur the resumption of stalled denuclearization dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang, just as its leader Kim Jong-un pledged to U.S. President Donald Trump.
----------------
Seoul to take preemptive actions if needed to stabilize markets
SEOUL -- The financial authorities will take "preemptive and stern" actions to stabilize markets if volatility increases, with a lengthy trade war between Washington and Beijing fueling fears of a global recession, a senior government official said Tuesday.
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom told a meeting with economy-related senior officials that the government is closely monitoring the nation's foreign exchange market and will take actions if excessive herd behaviors undermine the market's stability.
----------------
(LEAD) U.S. extends travel ban on N. Korea for another year
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Monday extended a ban on American citizens traveling to North Korea for another year.
The State Department announced the extension in a notice, saying "there continues to be serious risk to United States nationals of arrest and long-term detention" in the North.
----------------
