(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 21)

So it was not strange that Cho became an instant target of political offensives. In fact, Cho had been rumored to be handpicked for the next justice minister long before the Cabinet reshuffle. Looking at a series of allegations raised by conservative lawmakers day after day, they seem to have long prepared for this battle. In a way, this is a do-or-die fight for them given that Cho, a law professor, has been a symbolic figure in this ideologically polarized Korean society since joining Cheong Wa Dae in May 2017.