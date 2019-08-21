(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 21)

Rep. Kim Jong-min, a deputy floor leader of the DP, praised Cho's investment in a suspicious private equity fund for his "contribution to the market economy." Rep. Pyo Chang-won compared the LKP's attacks on Cho to the "witch hunts prevalent in Europe in the 13th and 14th centuries." Rep. Song Ki-hun, a senior member of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, made remarks totally unrelated to the issue. "Given all the attacks on Cho, he must be a very powerful figure even though he is not one of the presidential hopefuls," he said.

When controversy arose over former Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Woo Byung-woo's son having received privileges while performing his military service during the Park Geun-hye administration, DP lawmakers harshly attacked. In a strange about-turn, they are shocked at attacks on Cho.