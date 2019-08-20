Go to Contents
Men's U-22 football team to host Syria in friendlies next month

16:14 August 20, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean men's under-22 football team will host Syria in back-to-back friendly matches next month in preparation for an Olympic qualifying event, the sport's national federation announced Tuesday.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said South Korea, coached by Kim Hak-bum, will take on Syria on Sept. 6 and 9 at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju Island. Both matches will kick off at 8 p.m.

In this file photo from March 11, 2019, Kim Hak-bum, South Korean men's Olympic football team head coach, speaks at a press conference at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Kim's squad qualified for next year's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship in Thailand next January. The competition will double as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The top three nations will secure their spots in Tokyo. The men's Olympic football tournament is open only to players under 23, except for three overage players permitted per team.

Syria also qualified for the AFC U-23 Championship. The draw for the tournament will be held on Sept. 26 in Bangkok, and South Korea and Syria could end up in the same group.

In their most recent meeting, South Korea and Syria had a scoreless draw during the group stage at the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship.

Kim is scheduled to announce his roster next Monday, and he'll open training camp in Seogwipo on Sept. 2.

Kim said Syria are a team on the rise and should give his team a good test before the Olympic qualification.

In this file photo from March 11, 2019, members of the South Korean men's Olympic football team train at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul, ahead of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship qualification in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Yonhap)

