Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Hyosung to invest 1 tln won for carbon fiber production, Moon hails its initiative amid trade row with Japan
SEOUL -- In a major project to help catalyze South Korea's own production of key industrial materials against Japan's export curbs, a local conglomerate said Tuesday it will invest 1 trillion won (US$825 million) in the carbon fiber sector over the coming decade.
Hyosung Group plans to expand its production line in its carbon fiber plant in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, a city located some 240 kilometers south of Seoul.
-----------------
S. Korean, U.S. diplomats meet in Seoul ahead of negotiations on defense cost sharing
SEOUL -- South Korean and U.S. diplomats held talks in Seoul on Tuesday over the allies' envisioned negotiations on the sharing of the cost for the upkeep of American troops here.
Chang Won-sam from Seoul's foreign ministry and his U.S. counterpart, Timothy Betts, had the closed-door meeting, as Seoul and Washington are bracing for a new round of talks on how much Seoul will pay for the stationing of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. envoy urges biz efforts to mend ties with Japan
SEOUL -- The top U.S. diplomat in South Korea called on leading local businessmen Tuesday to help repair Seoul's strained ties with Tokyo due to a trade spat.
U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris made the request at a closed-door meeting with CEOs of the top 30 local companies at the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) building in Seoul, according to the FKI and the U.S. Embassy here.
-----------------
Cabinet OKs waiving of feasibility studies for R&D projects on parts, materials
SEOUL -- In an effort to tackle Japan's export curbs against South Korea, the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the waiving of preliminary feasibility studies for research & development (R&D) projects designed to foster the parts and materials industries.
The approval at a Cabinet meeting hosted by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon came as Seoul seeks to develop the local parts and materials industries to reduce heavy reliance on Japanese supplies following Tokyo's export restrictions.
-----------------
S. Korea to ban Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche cars in emissions scandal
SEOUL -- South Korea will ban domestic sales of eight models of Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche diesel cars for violating emissions regulations, the Ministry of Environment said Tuesday.
The ministry said it will also slap fines on Audi Volkswagen Korea and Porsche Korea and seek a prosecution investigation.
The ministry's probe has found that the German automakers manipulated pollution control devices used in those vehicles. A total of 1,261 cars in the eight models were sold in South Korea from May 2015 to January last year.
------------------
GM Korea union enters partial strike for higher wages
SEOUL -- Unionized workers at GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., on Tuesday entered a two-day partial strike, demanding higher wages.
GM Korea workers held a four-hour strike on Tuesday and plan to stage another four-hour walkout on Wednesday, GM union spokesman Dang Sung-geun said over the phone.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares spike 1 pct on hopes of global stimulus steps
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks surged by 1 percent Tuesday, extending their gains to a second day as hopes of stimulus measures by major economies, such as Germany, boosted investor sentiment. The Korean won gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 20.35 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at 1,960.25. Trading volume was moderate at about 457 million shares worth a little over 4 trillion won (US$3.31 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 627 to 192.
