Nat'l football coach signs new deal to focus on men's U-20 team

The current U-18 team will enter the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-19 Championship qualification in November in Myanmar. South Korea will take on China, Singapore and Myanmar in Group I. There will be 11 groups in action, and the 11 group winners plus the four-best runners-up will advance to the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship in October next year in a country to be determined later. And the top four teams from that tournament will represent the AFC at the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

