Samsung vice chairman visits home appliance factory
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited a home appliance manufacturing plant on Tuesday, as his company is exploring ways to deal with rising business uncertainties.
Lee visited the home appliance plant in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, to check production lines of refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines, and he called for innovative efforts to lead the fast-changing market, Samsung said.
"Consumers' lifestyles are rapidly changing in line with the development of 5G network, internet of things and artificial intelligence technologies," Lee was quoted as saying to senior company officials. "We have to overcome the perceived limitations of traditional household appliances to improve quality of life for future generations."
The de facto head of the South Korean tech giant has increasingly made public appearances and comments on the company's vision in recent months amid growing uncertainties over trade.
Following Japan's imposition of stricter export regulations on high-tech materials crucial for making chips and displays on July 4, Samsung has been exploring ways to secure enough stockpiles of the chemicals and diversify sources to reduce its high dependence on Japan.
The Korean firm has also been preparing contingency plans to deal with uncertainties from Japan's exclusion of South Korea from a list of trusted buyers set to take effect on Aug. 28, which could complicate import of various materials and components needed for making electronics products.
