Trump suggests No. 2 diplomat could be next ambassador to Russia

05:27 August 21, 2019

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that he could name Washington's No. 2 diplomat as the next U.S. ambassador to Russia.

The remark follows reports that Trump is considering U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun for the job.

The current ambassador, Jon Huntsman, is due to step down in October.

"He's somebody that's being put up and respected very much," Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

Asked if Sullivan is his pick, the president added, "Well, I know that (Secretary of State) Mike Pompeo likes him very much, and he's very respected. He could very well be."

Biegun's possible move has prompted speculation over the future of denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

As the chief negotiator, Biegun is currently in Seoul to meet with South Korean officials ahead of the expected resumption of U.S.-North Korea talks.

This EPA file photo shows U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan. (Yonhap)
This photo shows U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arriving at Gimpo International Airport near Seoul on Aug. 20, 2019. (Yonhap)

