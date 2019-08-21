Go to Contents
Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Aug. 21

08:36 August 21, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- S. Korea, China, Japan to hold FM talks in Beijing

-- U.S. nuclear envoy Biegun's meetings with S. Korean officials

-- (Yonhap Interview) Ballerina Kim Ji-young

-- (Book Review) 'A Team of Their Own': a winner of a book about unified Korean women's hockey team at PyeongChang 2018

Economy & Finance

-- Export tally for Aug. 1-20

-- Follow-up on financial markets amid trade disputes

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(END)

