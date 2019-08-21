Go to Contents
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports set to fall for 9th straight month in August

09:17 August 21, 2019

SEJONG, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports are set to extend their slump to a ninth month in August, hurt by a decline in outbound shipments of semiconductors, data showed Wednesday.

The country's exports declined 13.3 percent in the first 20 days of August from a year earlier to US$24.9 billion, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.

Exports of semiconductors slipped 29.9 percent on-year in the first 20 days of August, the data showed.

By destination, South Korea's exports to China and Japan fell 20 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively.

This undated file photo shows containers carrying export goods stacked on piers in the southeastern city of Busan, South Korea's largest port city. (Yonhap)


