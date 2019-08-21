(LEAD) S. Korea's exports set to fall for 9th straight month in August
SEJONG, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports are set to extend their slump to a ninth month in August, hurt by a decline in outbound shipments of semiconductors, data showed Wednesday.
The country's exports declined 13.3 percent in the first 20 days of August from a year earlier to US$24.9 billion, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.
Exports of semiconductors slipped 29.9 percent on-year in the first 20 days of August, the data showed.
By destination, South Korea's exports to China and Japan fell 20 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively.
