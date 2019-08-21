S. Korea to face Georgia in men's football friendly in tuneup for World Cup qualifier
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will take on Georgia in a men's football friendly match early next month in their preparation for a World Cup qualifying match, the sport's national federation said Wednesday.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said it's finalizing a deal to schedule the friendly against Georgia in Istanbul for Sept. 5. If the agreement is reached, the match will come five days before South Korea, ranked 37th, face No. 132 Turkmenistan on the road to open Group H action in the second round of the Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
South Korea will also face Lebanon (No. 87), North Korea (No. 118) and Sri Lanka (No. 200).
There are eight groups of five in the second round. The eight group winners plus the four best runners-up will advance to the third round. But if Qatar, which will host the 2022 World Cup, win their group or finish as one of the four best No. 2 seeds, then the fifth-best runners-up will qualify for the third round.
Coached by Paulo Bento, South Korea will try to qualify for their 10th consecutive World Cup.
The second qualification round begins Sept. 5, but South Korea won't play until five days later. They initially tried to schedule a friendly against another Asian team in the second round that won't play on Sept. 5, before turning their eyes to Europe.
Georgia, world No. 94, are scheduled to play Denmark in a Euro 2020 qualifying match on Sept. 8 in Denmark.
South Korea have yet to face a European team since Bento took over the reins last fall, and they've never played Georgia before.
Bento will announce his roster for both the friendly and the World Cup qualifier on Monday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)