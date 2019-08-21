S. Korean shares open lower on Wall Street losses
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened a tad lower Wednesday, apparently tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 2.41 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,957.84 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Investors were apparently put on a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to deliver a message hinting at a possible rate cut down the road.
"The Fed is set to release the minutes from its latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting, but the market is paying more attention to whether there has been any changes to the perception of Chairman Powell since (the FOMC meeting) as there has been many changes in conditions, including additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports," Samsung Futures analyst Jeon Seung-ji said.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed at 25,962.44, down 0.66 percent.
Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.22 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shedding 0.52 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.40 percent, while top auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis slipped 0.61 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,208.45 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.15 won from the previous session's close.
