Trump's son tours Seoul during transit: report
09:44 August 21, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump made a brief tour of Seoul last week while transiting through Incheon International Airport, according to a news report Wednesday.
Donald Trump Jr. had a six-hour layover at Incheon last Friday during his private trip, the report said, citing police sources.
The businessman and former reality TV personality visited a royal court and other tourist attractions in the capital, it said.
Trump Jr. served in his father's presidential campaign and currently is executive vice president of the Trump Organization.
