Samsung takes strong lead in global TV market in Q2: report
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. maintained a formidable lead in the global television market in the second quarter, with a competitive edge in the premium segment, industry data showed Wednesday.
Samsung's share in the TV market accounted for 31.5 percent in terms of value in the April-June period, marking the highest in over six years, according to market researcher IHS Markit.
The Korean tech giant's share was nearly twice that of its smaller home rival LG Electronics Inc. with 16.5 percent. Japan's Sony took third with 8.8 percent, trailed by China's TCL with 6.3 percent.
Samsung fared better in the premium lineup on the back of aggressive promotion for its QLED TVs, light emitting diode TVs that use quantum dots to enhance performance in key picture quality areas.
The firm accounted for over 50 percent of the market share for TVs larger than 75 inches and costing more than US$2,500 in the second quarter, IHS Markit said.
The number of QLED TVs sold in the global market reached 1.2 million in the second quarter, more than doubling from a year earlier, with 1.09 million units by Samsung, it noted.
