Doosan Infracore eyes Southeast Asian market with biz tie

10:14 August 21, 2019

By Joo Kyung-don

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's leading construction equipment maker, said Wednesday it agreed with Indonesia's state-run engine maker to develop engines in a bid to tap deeper into the Southeast Asian market.

Under the deal with PT Boma Bisma Indra (BBI), Doosan Infracore will cooperate in engine production and sales in the region.

The affiliate of Doosan Group said the latest deal will allow the company to expand its presence in Indonesia, the biggest engine market in Southeast Asia.

Demand of engines in Indonesia is expected to reach 71,000 units in 2025 from 55,000 units in 2018.

Last year, Doosan Infracore signed a memorandum of understanding with BBI for an Indonesian project to localize diesel engine production.

BBI currently operates a plant that can produce 16,000 semi-knock-down kits of various engines a year. BBI plans to upgrade its annual production capacity to 25,000.

This undated photo provided by Doosan Infracore Co. shows a marine engine that the company plans to produce together with Indonesia's PT Boma Bisma Indra. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

