Korea's net foreign credit slightly drops in Q2
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) - South Korea's net foreign credit slightly dwindled from a record high three months earlier in the second quarter, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's net foreign credit came to US$471.1 billion as of end-June, down $3.1 billion from the record high of $474.2 billion tallied three months earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The slight drop came as its foreign loans and offshore bond holdings gained $18.4 billion to $914.8 billion, while its overall foreign debt climbed $21.5 billion to $440.6 billion over the cited period.
In the April-June period, the ratio of short-term foreign debt to the country's foreign reserves came to 34.7 percent, up 2.8 percentage points from three months earlier.
The ratio marks the highest since the second quarter of 2014, when the ratio stood at 36.3 percent, but the BOK said it still was at a "safe" level.
South Korea's foreign reserves stood at $403.11 billion as of end-July, which is the world's ninth largest.
The country's net foreign assets, on the other hand, climbed to a record high of $462.3 billion in the three months ended June 30 as the rise in its offshore investment outpaced that of foreign investment here.
Overseas financial assets held by the country and its people came to $1.62 trillion as of end-June, up $48.1 billion from three months earlier, while financial assets held by foreigners here came to $1.16 trillion won, up $22.1 billion over the cited period.
