N. Korean propaganda outlet slams U.S. visa rule change
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Wednesday denounced a recent U.S. decision not to waive visas for foreign nationals with records of visits to North Korea, calling it an "outrageous provocation" against the country.
The U.S. government enforced the new visa rule earlier this month, under which those with records of visits to the North since March 2011 are no longer eligible for the Visa Waiver Program.
Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, said in a commentary the tightened regulation is aimed at hampering inter-Korean contact and dividing the two Koreas.
"The U.S.' ambivalent attitude, talking of improved ties in the front and clinging to such nasty plot behind, shows that its anti-republic hostile policy to further isolate us is getting more reckless day by day," Uriminzokkiri said.
According to the Seoul government, as many as 37,000 people -- the number of those who received state approval to visit the North during the cited period -- could be affected by the revised rule.
"After all, the U.S. is trying to turn South Korean people who visited our republic with a great ambition for national reconciliation and unity ... into the scapegoat of its hostile act against the republic," Uriminzokkiri said.
The United States has said the new travel restriction followed its 2017 redesignation of the North as a state sponsor of terrorism. Since 2016, the U.S. has not allowed the entry through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) of foreigners who have visited one of seven countries since 2011: Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.
Separately, the U.S. also extended a ban on American citizens traveling to the North for another year Monday, saying, "There continues to be serious risk to U.S. nationals of arrest and long-term detention" in the North.
