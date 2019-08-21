Ministry calls into question report on China's food provision plan for N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry on Wednesday called into question a recent news report that China is planning to send a large amount of food assistance to North Korea, saying it needs more time to determine its trustworthiness.
On Tuesday, Japan's Asahi Shimbun said that China plans to send around 800,000 tons of rice to help its neighboring ally address its food shortages, adding Beijing has also ordered its tour agencies to increase the number of travelers to North Korea to 5 million.
"In consideration of past food provision methods, procedures and other practices ... we need to take more time to determine whether the report is trustworthy," Lee Sang-min, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
He noted a North Korean official earlier said in an interview that Pyongyang's maximum capacity of handling travelers stood at around 200,000, saying the apparent disparity with the figures in the report should be looked into before determining its trustworthiness.
The report comes as Pyongyang is refusing to accept South Korea's promised provision of 50,000 tons of rice via the World Food Programme (WFP), taking issue with Seoul's joint military exercise with the United States.
The ministry is currently trying to confirm the North's official stance through the WFP that operates an office in Pyongyang.
Seoul's original plan was to make the first shipment of its domestically harvested rice in July and complete the delivery by September. A ministry official earlier told reporters that it is too early to say that the objective will not be carried out as planned.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)