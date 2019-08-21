ICT exports fall for 9th month in July
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products dropped for the ninth straight month in July on sluggish demand for chips, mobile phones and displays, data showed Wednesday.
Outbound shipments totaled US$14.51 billion last month, down a whopping 21.8 percent from a year ago, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
South Korea's ICT exports had been on the decline since November last year, with overseas shipments plunging 22.5 percent in June.
Exports of semiconductors, one of the country's key export items, tumbled 27.7 percent on-year to $7.57 billion due largely to falling prices for memory chips and slowing demand for system chips.
Shipments of displays also sank 21.8 percent to $1.97 billion due to dropping prices of liquid crystal displays and weaker demand for mid- and high-priced organic light-emitting diodes.
Exports of mobile phones nose-dived 34.8 percent on-year to $880 million last month amid flagging demand and increased offshore production.
By region, shipments to China, including Hong Kong, dipped 30.7 percent to $7.04 billion, with those to the United States shrinking 23.4 percent to $1.3 billion. Exports to the European Union fell 11.7 percent to $840 million, with shipments to Japan going down 14.3 percent to $330 million.
In contrast, exports to Vietnam rose 7.1 percent to $2.41 billion, marking the fourth consecutive month of rise.
South Korea imported $9.74 billion worth of ICT products in July, resulting in a trade surplus of $4.77 billion in the sector, the data showed.
