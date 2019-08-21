Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KDB-Aussie bond

KDB raises US$475 mln by selling bonds in Australia

15:15 August 21, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) said Wednesday it has raised US$475 million, or 700 million Australian dollars, by selling debts in the Australian bond market as part of efforts to secure liquidity.

Of the five-year 700 million Australian dollars worth of kangaroo bonds, 500 million Australian dollars worth of the bonds carries an interest rate equivalent to the Australian swap rate plus a risk premium of 0.78 percentage point, KDB said.

The remaining 200 million Australian dollars worth of bonds carries a fixed interest rate of 1.5725 percent, KDB said.

Kangaroo bonds refer to debt denominated in Australian dollars and issued by non-residents in the Australian domestic market.

KDB raises US$475 mln by selling bonds in Australia - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK