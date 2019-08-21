2 more F-35A stealth fighters arrive in S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- Two more F-35A fighter jets arrived in South Korea on Wednesday, military sources said, bringing the total number of the stealth fighters in the country's Air Force to six.
The warplanes, manufactured by the U.S. defense firm Lockheed Martin, arrived at an air base in Cheongju, 140 kilometers south of Seoul. Two more F-35As are set to arrive here soon.
Before their arrival, four F-35As had arrived here -- two each in March and July -- under Seoul's plan to deploy a total of 40 stealth fighters through 2021. By the end of the year, 10 F-35As will have arrived in South Korea.
The fighters can fly at a top speed of Mach 1.8 and carry top-of-the-line weapons systems, such as joint direct attack munitions.
The date of full operational deployment has yet to be decided, though a ceremony to publicize their introduction is widely forecast to take place around October when the Air Force is to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its foundation.
The warplanes' arrival came at a time when North Korea has intensified its criticism against South Korea for the introduction of advanced weapons, claiming that such a military buildup is aimed at destroying the North and threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula.
