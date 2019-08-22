(LEAD) Vice foreign minister discusses Korea-Japan row with U.S. officials
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho was in Washington Wednesday to meet with U.S. officials and discuss trade tensions between Seoul and Tokyo, among other issues.
Lee met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell earlier in the day and is scheduled for talks with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth Keith Krach.
In the meeting with Krach later Wednesday, the two sides will prepare for their Senior Economic Dialogue set for later in the year, the South Korean Embassy here said in a press release.
Lee, who arrived in the U.S. capital on Tuesday for a three-day stay, will also meet with other U.S. government officials to discuss follow-up measures to June's summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as regional politics and the development of South Korea-U.S. ties, it said.
The two sides will presumably discuss the ongoing trade row between Seoul and Tokyo, which has threatened to undercut trilateral cooperation with the U.S. against North Korea's nuclear threats.
Lee is expected to underscore Seoul's position that Japan's export curbs and removal of South Korea from a list of preferential trading partners is unjustified.
South Korea has in recent days dispatched officials to member states of the Group of 7 ahead of the bloc's summit in France later this week.
The move comes as Japan is expected to pitch its position in the row to the other Group of 7 representatives.
