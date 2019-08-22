Go to Contents
Trump vows again to help Apple against Samsung

02:58 August 22, 2019

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump vowed again Wednesday to help Apple in its competition against Samsung, citing the issue of tariffs.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed concern about the impact U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods could have on his company's products, parts of which are manufactured in China.

The president said he was "thinking about it" after Cook made a "very compelling argument" that Samsung won't have to pay tariffs because it is based in South Korea.

"I gotta help him out short-term with that problem," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday, casting the problem as Cook having to pay tariffs while Samsung does not. "Great American company. Samsung is from South Korea."

The Trump administration initially planned to impose an additional 10 percent tariff on US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting in September, but recently postponed tariffs on cell phones and laptops until mid-December.

That means Apple's AirPods and Apple Watches will be subject to the new tariffs in September, while tariffs on its iPhones will come into effect in December.

This Reuters file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

