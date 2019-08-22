(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 22)

Now the problem is that Moon is on the verge of losing the driver's seat in the journey toward denuclearization and peace on the peninsula. The North has abruptly scoffed at inter-Korean reconciliation, especially since the no-deal summit between Kim and Trump in Hanoi in February. It has so far this year launched short-range ballistic missiles on eight occasions. Six of the launches took place last month and this month to protest a joint military exercise between the South and the U.S.