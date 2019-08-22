(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 22)

Following an earlier episode in which Cho's daughter, a high school student at the time, was listed as the first author of an English-language research paper published in the Korean Journal of Pathology in 2008 after attending a two-week internship at the Medical Science Research Institute of Dankook University's College of Medicine, Kongju National University (KNU) also specified her identity as a college student, not a high school student, in one of its research papers. The Korean Medial Association has taken steps to hold related professors accountable for the mistake through its ethics committee.

Even when universities and academic groups have kicked off investigations into those suspicions, Cho nonchalantly announced his future plans as justice minister. The public is disappointed at his nonchalance. His wife reportedly met with her college friends at KNU to offer her daughter an internship opportunity there to send her to a top university.