Korean-language dailies

-- Cho Kuk's daughter becomes UN intern while nominee was serving UN subcommittee chairman (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Meeting of Kang, Kono ends in 35 minutes (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cho Kuk's daughter listed as doctor in medical academic paper (Donga llbo)

-- Cho Kuk's wife lent money to her sister for private fund investment (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Cho Kuk in trouble over daughter's questionable academic paper (Segye Times)

-- Cho Kuk's daughter put her name as author on already finished medical academic paper (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cho Kuk's daughter listed as doctor in medical academic paper (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Kang, Kono fail to mend ties (Hankyoreh)

-- Rising number of seniors in serious financial trouble (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Countries rush to take own measures to stimulate economic growth (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Clumsily made temporary jobs amount to 1 million (Korea Economic Daily)

