07:21 August 22, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- Cho Kuk's daughter becomes UN intern while nominee was serving UN subcommittee chairman (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Meeting of Kang, Kono ends in 35 minutes (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cho Kuk's daughter listed as doctor in medical academic paper (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk's wife lent money to her sister for private fund investment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cho Kuk in trouble over daughter's questionable academic paper (Segye Times)
-- Cho Kuk's daughter put her name as author on already finished medical academic paper (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cho Kuk's daughter listed as doctor in medical academic paper (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kang, Kono fail to mend ties (Hankyoreh)
-- Rising number of seniors in serious financial trouble (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Countries rush to take own measures to stimulate economic growth (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Clumsily made temporary jobs amount to 1 million (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Scandals around nominee Cho keep coming (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Kang, Kono fail to mend ties (Korea Herald)
-- Moon hit by trusted aide's scandal (Korea Times)
(END)

