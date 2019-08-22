New home orders hit 5-year low in Q2
SEJONG, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new residential construction orders hit a five-year low in the second quarter of the year amid tough government measures to cool the local property market, data showed Thursday.
Local builders clinched new home orders worth 9.49 trillion won (US$7.89 billion) in the April-June period, down 14.2 percent from a year ago, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
It marks the lowest second-quarter figure since the 9.1 trillion won recorded during the same period in 2014.
Yet overall home orders edged up 0.8 percent on-year to 15.07 trillion won during the three-month period, helped by increased rebuilding and redevelopment projects.
The drop in new home orders, which serve as a leading indicator of the construction business, is widely seen as pointing to the construction industry's sluggishness.
Market watchers warned the construction sector could take a further hit should a controversial scheme to cap presale prices of private apartments take effect.
Earlier this month, the government said it plans to revise related laws by early October to fully prepare for the adoption of the "presale price cap system" for flats to be built by private builders as part of efforts to stabilize the real estate market.
Experts expect the country's construction business to remain in the doldrums for the time being as the system's implementation is feared to dampen the reconstruction and redevelopment markets.
Shrinking new home orders come as the local construction industry is mired in a prolonged slump.
Local construction revenue contracted on-year for 17 months on end between February last year and June 2019, the longest losing streak since data compilation started in 1998.
