LS Cable to build optical fiber communication network in Nepal
08:54 August 22, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System Ltd., South Korea's leading wire and cable manufacturer, said Thursday it has secured an order to build an optical fiber communication network in Nepal.
Under the deal with the state-run Nepal Telecom, LS Cable will be responsible for putting in the optical fiber infrastructure in areas that include the foothills of Mt. Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest mountain in the Himalayas, it said.
LS Cable didn't specify the value of the contract.
Nepal plans to spend more than US$150 million by 2022 to improve its communication network, according to LS Cable.
