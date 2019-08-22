Samsung's R&D spending hits record high in H1
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s R&D spending hit the highest mark ever in the first half of the year as it sought to focus on new growth drivers, its financial report showed Thursday.
The South Korean tech giant's R&D spending totaled a record high of 10.1 trillion won (US$8.4 billion) in the first six months of the year, up 12.2 percent from a year earlier, according to its semiannual report.
The proportion of the firm's R&D expenditure to sales also rose to the highest level of 9.3 percent, the report said.
Samsung's capital expenditures in semiconductor and display facilities, however, fell sharply to 10.7 trillion won, the lowest in three years, partly attributable to the weak memory chip market and rising uncertainties from global trade tensions.
The world's leading memory chip and smartphone maker registered 1,473 patents in South Korea in the first six months of the year, already accounting for over 70 percent of last year's patents in total.
The number of Samsung's patents registered in the global market reached 132,478 as of June. The United States accounted for 40 percent, followed by Europe with 20 percent and South Korea with 17.8 percent, it noted.
Most of the patents were related to memory chips, smartphones, televisions and other processors, considered as the firm's cash cows.
