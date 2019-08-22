Hyundai teases new EV concept ahead of Frankfurt motor show
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday released a teaser of an all-electric concept car ahead of its planned debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show next month.
The EV concept 45 adopts the carmaker's next-generation design direction -- "Sensuous Sportiness," which is defined by the harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology, Hyundai Motor said in a statement.
Details about the zero-emission concept will be released at the Frankfurt auto show that opens Sept. 10-22 (local time), it said.
Hyundai said it also plans to unveil the all-new i10, high-performance i10 N Line and an electrified racing car in the world's biggest auto show.
