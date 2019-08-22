3 convicted in technology leak case involving Samsung, LG
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court said Thursday it has confirmed the conviction of three former and incumbent officials of Samsung and LG's display affiliates for industrial espionage.
The top court, upholding an appellate court's ruling, sentenced a former researcher of Samsung Display Co., surnamed Cho, to an eight-month imprisonment, suspended for two years, for leaking core company technologies to domestic rival LG Display Co.
An executive of LG Display, identified only as Kim, and an executive at one of LG's partner companies, who is known only as Park, were sentenced by the Supreme Court to a fine of 5 million won (US$4,160) each, for receiving leaked information on Samsung's technologies, from Cho.
Cho is accused of leaking information on key technologies related to Samsung's large OLED TV panels, which he had acquired while serving as chief of Samsung's facility development team, on several occasions from May 2011 to January 2012.
Kim and Park were indicted in 2012 on charges of obtaining Samsung's technology information from Cho.
Both district and appellate courts convicted all three people, saying Cho leaked internal company information despite his trade secret protection pledge, to Kim and Park.
In the same case, LG Display, the concerned partner company and seven other former and current employees of Samsung Display and LG Display were indicted on the same charges, but the top court acquitted all of them in accordance with lower courts' rulings.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)