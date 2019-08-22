Chemical firms lag behind global rivals in R&D spending
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean chemical companies spent an average of 1 percent of their first-half revenue on research and development (R&D), industry data showed Thursday.
The country's top 10 local chemical firms, such as LG Chem Ltd. and Lotte Chemical Corp., had R&D spending of between 0.47 percent and 5.67 percent of their first-half revenue, according to their half-year business reports.
"Since companies have different business portfolios, it's difficult to compare their R&D spending directly," an official at a local chemical firm said. "But compared to global firms, it's true that their R&D expenditure is small."
Industry sources said global chemical giants like BASF and Dow Chemical spend around 3 percent of their sales on R&D activities.
South Korean chemical companies have been looking for ways to strengthen their competitiveness after Japan slapped tighter regulations on exports to South Korea of three key materials vital to chips and display production in apparent retaliation over a spat surrounding wartime forced labor.
Early this month, Tokyo dropped South Korea as a trusted trading partner, with Seoul following suit.
