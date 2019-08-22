SK Telecom attracts over 1 mln 5G users
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. said Thursday it has attracted over 1 million 5G subscribers in the first 140 days of launching the fastest and low-latency network, becoming the world's first carrier to achieve the milestone.
The nation's leading telco said the number of 5G users rose more than twice as fast as that for 4G LTE to surpass the threshold Wednesday. It took about eight months for LTE to have over 1 million subscribers since its launch in July 2011.
SK Telecom rolled out the 5G commercial service in the nation on April 3 in time for Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S10 5G, and has been leading the market with aggressive marketing and price promotions.
The number of the firm's 5G users, which stood at 880,000 on Monday, rapidly rose in the first two days after the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 for those that preordered Samsung's new phablet.
The Note 10 is available only in 5G models in the domestic market and is set to officially go on sale Saturday.
