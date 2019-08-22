Home transactions up 5.7 pct in July
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Home sales in South Korea rose 5.7 percent in July compared with a year earlier, data showed Thursday, marking the first on-year growth in nine months.
The number of housing transactions last month came to 67,349, compared with 63,687 a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. In Seoul, the number of home sales increased 4.3 percent on-year to 12,256.
Market watchers said a rebound in home prices in recent months may have prodded people to purchase houses.
For the first seven months, the number of home transactions stood at 381,457, down 23.9 percent from the same period last year when the nation's real estate market was considered overheated.
The Moon Jae-in administration has introduced a series of regulations in recent years to cool down the country's property market, which includes heavy taxation and toughened mortgage guidelines.
Recently, the government announced it will adopt a "presale price cap system" for new private apartments, the strongest-ever step to rein in a rise in home prices.
