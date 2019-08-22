Samsung to launch Galaxy Note 10 in 70 countries this week
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, will hit the shelves in 70 nations this week to target premium smartphone users.
The South Korean tech giant said the Note 10 will be available in South Korea, the United States, Europe and Southeast Asian nations Friday, and the number of countries will rise to about 130 nations by early September.
The Galaxy Note 10 is Samsung's premium large-screen smartphone that comes with a stylus S-Pen, which starts from 1.2 million won (US$1,025) for a 6.3-inch display and 1.5 million won for a souped-up 6.8-inch screen in South Korea.
The number of preorders for the Note 10 has already reached 1.3 million units in the domestic market, more than twofold that of its predecessor, Samsung said.
The actual purchase price of the smartphone available here is expected to be lower than the shipping price as local carriers are offering subsidies for the phones to lure 5G customers.
The Note 10 will be Samsung's second 5G phone launched at home following the Galaxy S 10 5G, its flagship smartphone released in April in time for the commercial roll out of the ultrafast network in the nation.
