Kumho Asiana to get initial bids for airline unit early next month: sources
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Asiana Group, a South Korean airline-to-petrochemical conglomerate, will receive initial bids from potential investors for its airline unit on Sept. 3, industry sources said Thursday.
The group aims to sell a 31 percent stake in Asiana Airlines held by its affiliate Kumho Industrial Co. together with its two budget carrier units -- Air Seoul Inc., which is wholly owned by the airline, and 46 percent owned Air Busan Co. -- as part of its broad restructuring efforts within this year.
"In the information memorandum (IM) distributed to companies, which have shown an interest in acquiring Asiana, Credit Suisse demanded them to submit initial bids on Sept. 3 and their acquisition prices," a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Yonhap News Agency over the phone.
The 31 percent stake was worth US$382 million at Wednesday's closing price of 5,570 won. If a management premium is added, the acquisition price could reach up to 2.5 trillion won, analysts said.
Shares in Asiana Airlines traded 0.7 percent higher at 5,610 won as of 10:55 a.m., outperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.4 percent loss.
Asiana shares advanced 12 percent in the past three sessions as local activist fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) said it was considering taking over the airline.
In his reply to Yonhap questions, KCGI Chief Executive Kang Sung-boo said the fund may form a consortium with interested companies to acquire the country's second-biggest airline after Korean Air Lines Co.
KCGI holds a 16 percent stake in Hanjin KAL, which is the parent company of Korean Air, the country's biggest airline and national flag carrier.
Potential bidders for Asiana Airlines include SK, CJ, Hanwha and Aekyung Group though they have denied the rumors or said they will look at a deal.
Aekyung has said it has an interest in taking over Asiana Airlines but others do not.
Asked if they have received the IM from Credit Suisse, CJ reiterated its earlier stance that it is not interested in a deal. Hanwha and SK said they have not received an IM and have no interest in a deal.
In 2018, Asiana Airlines and its main creditor, the state-run Korea Development Bank, signed a deal that required the carrier to secure liquidity through sales of assets and other means.
Kumho Asiana plans to sell the airline within this year. The group is expected to receive initial bids in September and final bids in October.
In the January-June period, the airline's net losses widened to 292 billion won from 43 billion won a year earlier due to the won's weakness against the dollar. A weak won drives up not only the value of dollar-denominated debts when converted into the local currency but also fuel purchasing costs.
It owes financial institutions a total of 2.7 trillion won in short-term obligations, with 660 billion won of loans maturing this year.
The group is widely expected to receive binding bids in October.
