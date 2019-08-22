S. Korea to sell 7 tln won in state bonds in September
17:31 August 22, 2019
SEJONG, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 7 trillion won (US$5.8 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The government will issue 1.45 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and 1.4 trillion won in five-year bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also intends to sell 1.7 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 500 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 1.75 trillion won and 200 billion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years and 50 years, respectively.
