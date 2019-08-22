S. Korea's sole hanbok fair to bring together 70 hanbok ateliers
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's one and only exposition for the traditional dress hanbok will bring together some 70 major hanbok labels in central Seoul to promote the contemporary relevance of the folk costume, its organizers said Thursday.
Hanbok Market 2019 is set to kick off on Aug. 29 for a four-day run at Seoul Station's exhibition space, Culture Station Seoul 284.
Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Hanbok Advancement Center, the fair will encompass sales booths by some 70 fashion houses of hanbok as well as special activity programs to experience and explore the traditional dress.
The fair will also come with an exhibition of some 30 ready-to-wear and art-wear hanbok ensembles that won the 2019 edition of the annual ministry-hosted hanbok design competition, the organizers said.
On the third day of the exposition, the ministry is also set to announce the 2019 winners of its design contest for hanbok-inspired school uniforms, they also said.
"Hanbok Market is South Korea's only hanbok exposition that fuses the traditional dress with relevant culture content," the organizers said. "With the display of an assortment of hanbok products, on top of various activities to experience hanbok, the event aims to provide new consumer experiences with regard to hanbok."
