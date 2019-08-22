Appeals court upholds jail sentence in DUI manslaughter case
BUSAN, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court on Thursday upheld a six-year prison sentence for a man in a deadly drunk driving case that prompted a public uproar and led to tougher regulations.
The 27-year-old man identified by his last name Park was convicted in February of killing a military conscript while driving under the influence in the southern port city of Busan late last year.
Both the prosecution and defendant appealed the ruling. But the Busan District Court dismissed their appeals and maintained the original sentencing.
The appeals court said that the lower court ruling is reasonable and in compliance with sentencing standards. The prosecution demanded the court sentence him to 12 years in prison.
The father of the victim, Yoon Chang-ho, expressed regret.
"I respect the court's judgment but it is regrettable that it does not comply with the people's sentiment that calls for tougher punishment for DUI," he said.
Yoon Chang-ho, a KATUSA conscript and university student, sustained severe head injuries after he was hit by Park's vehicle in late September. He died in early November.
Amid widespread public anger following the incident, the government revised two related laws to drastically toughen punishment for drunk driving. Named after the victim, the two Yoon Chang-ho acts took effect in December and June.
