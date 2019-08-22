Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) Top security official says U.S.-N.K. talks may resume soon after talks with Biegun
SEOUL -- South Korean Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong said Thursday that he got an "impression" from his talks with the top U.S. envoy on North Korea that nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang may resume soon.
Kim met U.S. Special Representative Stephen Biegun hours after the North said it has no interest in dialogue as long as the allies keep up military threats against it in an angry reaction to the delivery this week of more F-35A stealth fighters to the South.
"The impression that I got (from the talks with Biegun) was that the dialogue between the North and the U.S. appears likely to unfold soon," Kim told reporters after the hourlong meeting. He did not go into detail about how he got the impression.
(LEAD) Justice minister nominee spurns calls to step down despite growing corruption allegations
SEOUL -- Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk on Thursday expressed his firm will not to succumb to growing demand by opposition parties to step down amid snowballing corruption allegations involving his daughter.
Cho faces public criticism over allegations that his 28-year-old daughter might have received preferential treatment over college admission with a controversial academic paper.
Spurning growing calls by conservative opposition parties to step down, Cho said he will clarify all allegations at a parliamentary confirmation hearing.
"My family members and I should have behaved more prudently, given the heavy social benefits bestowed to us," Cho told reporters.
N.K. notifies U.N. its FM will attend General Assembly in Sept.: source
SEOUL -- North Korea has notified the United Nations that its Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho will attend this year's session of the General Assembly slated to take place in New York next month, a diplomatic source here said Thursday.
His possible trip to New York raised the prospects of bilateral talks with his U.S. counterpart, Mike Pompeo, as Washington is seeking to restart working-level nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang.
"The North has informed the U.N. that Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho will deliver a keynote address during a high-level session of the U.N. General Assembly slated to open from Sept. 17," the source said on condition of anonymity.
"At this point in time, Foreign Minister Ri appears likely to attend the Assembly session," the source added.
North Korea's top diplomat has attended the U.N. General Assembly almost every year. As Pompeo is expected to attend the gathering, speculation has arisen that the two could meet bilaterally.
(Yonhap Interview) Award-winning pianist Sunwoo Yekwon dreams of conveying true emotions
SEOUL -- For a pianist, winning a prestigious piano competition brings him or her a worldwide reputation and popularity in the classical music scene.
But for Sunwoo Yekwon, a South Korean A-list pianist, clinching first prize was one of the most reliable ways to earn money to pay the monthly rent of his home in the United States, where he had lived for nine years, rather than fame. He was studying there with the financial support of his parents and private donors.
"I received some US$20,000 or $30,000 in prize money. This was just enough to cover rent and living costs for one year. But soon, I ran out of money again," the 30-year-old pianist said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday. "I simply needed money, rather than getting a rare chance to improve my reputation and expand my experience as a pianist."
So the go-getting pianist tried to participate in as many competitions as he could, pocketing eight first-place trophies since 2008, including the latest one at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2017. As a result, he earned the nickname "con-king," a combination of contest and king, from his fans in Korea.
"But it was a long shot. I couldn't win every contest," he said, laughing. "There are many competitions that I couldn't make it to the top list."
(LEAD) State auditor to look into N. Korean defectors' settlement support system
SEOUL -- The state audit agency will look into the settlement support system for North Korean defectors, a unification ministry official said Thursday, following the deaths of a defector and her son by suspected starvation.
The Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea has launched a preliminary examination of the ministry this week and plans to launch a full-fledged inspection next month, according to the official.
The audit, which will be the first of its kind in 16 years, comes after a North Korean defector and her son were found dead apparently due to hunger.
The 42-year-old woman, surnamed Han, and her 6-year-old son, surnamed Kim, were found by a janitor of their apartment building in southern Seoul in late July. Police said they might have died two months earlier.
Seoul stocks snap 3-day rise on uncertainty over U.S. rate cuts
SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed lower Thursday, snapping their three-day consecutive rise, on uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's much-awaited rate cuts. The Korean won lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 13.64 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 1,951.01. Trading volume was moderate at some 427 million shares worth about 4 trillion won (US$3.3 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 521 to 301.
The index swerved in and out of positive terrain in the morning session but extended losses in the afternoon session, despite overnight gains on Wall Street.
'Parasite' selected as S. Korea's Oscar contender
SEOUL -- The Cannes-winning film "Parasite" by renowned auteur Bong Joon-ho has been selected as South Korea's entry to the best international feature film category at the upcoming Academy Awards.
The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) said Thursday that it picked Bong's black comedy film to compete for an Oscar nomination for best foreign film next year.
The state-run council said it chose "Parasite" for its Palme d'Or achievement at this year's Cannes Film Festival, the worldwide reputation of director Bong Joon-ho and its artistic and cinematic quality.
For the non-English movie category, each country submits a single film as their official representative, and the movies vie for five berths. But no Korean film has been nominated to the academy's international prize section so far.
Genesis Essentia Concept wins top U.S. design award
SEOUL -- Genesis, the independent luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Co., said Thursday its concept car has received a top award at the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA).
The Essentia Concept won the gold award in the automotive and transportation sector at IDEA, one of the world's three design award competitions, along with the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award, due mainly to its "bold and aggressive" design, Genesis said in a statement.
It is the first time for Genesis to beat rivals in one of the three global design award competitions to win the top award, according to Genesis.
The Essentia Concept, unveiled at the New York motor show in March last year, is an electrified Gran Turismo concept car, it said.
