Kang says decision to scrap military pact with Japan separate from S. Korea-U.S. alliance
SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Thursday that South Korea's decision to scrap a military pact with Japan is separate from the Seoul-Washington alliance, amid concerns that it will erode cooperation among the three countries for regional security.
"(The decision) is a separate issue from the South Korea-U.S. alliance, and the alliance will incessantly strengthen cooperation," Kang told reporters at Incheon International Airport upon arriving from Beijing.
She added that the decision to terminate the military intelligence-sharing pact was made due to the "trust issue" between Seoul and Tokyo.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)