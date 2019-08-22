Go to Contents
S. Korea vows staunch combined posture with U.S. regardless of intel-sharing pact decision

20:51 August 22, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will maintain a watertight combined readiness posture with the United States based on their strong alliance regardless of its decision to end the military information-sharing pact with Japan, the defense ministry said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae announced its decision not to renew the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) amid deteriorating bilateral ties following Japan's export restrictions on South Korea.

"The defense ministry will fully implement the government's decision. Regardless of its termination, we will maintain a stable and perfect ROK-U.S. combined defense posture based upon the staunch alliance with the U.S.," the ministry said in a brief release.

As the first military pact between Seoul and Tokyo since Korea's liberation from 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule, the agreement calls for exchanging classified military information between the two countries in order to better counter threats from North Korea. It has also been regarded as a key security platform for trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.

The pact, signed in 2016, will become invalid in November.

Kim You-geun, deputy director of the National Security Office, announces at a news conference held in the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in downtown Seoul that South Korea will scrap the bilateral General Security of Military Information Agreement with Japan on Aug. 22, 2019. Kim said Tokyo will be formally notified of the decision before the Aug. 24 deadline via diplomatic channels. (Yonhap)

