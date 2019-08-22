U.S. calls on S. Korea, Japan to work together after termination of military pact
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The United States encourages South Korea and Japan to work together to resolve their differences, the Pentagon said Thursday following Seoul's decision to terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo.
Earlier, South Korea announced its decision to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement amid a dispute with Japan over trade and history.
"We encourage Japan and Korea to work together to resolve their differences. I hope they can do this quickly," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn said.
"We are all stronger -- and Northeast Asia is safer -- when the United States, Japan and Korea work together in solidarity and friendship. Intel-sharing is key to developing our common defense policy and strategy," he added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)