(LEAD) U.S. calls on S. Korea, Japan to work together after termination of military pact
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 22 (Yonhap) -- The United States encourages South Korea and Japan to work together to resolve their differences, the Pentagon said Thursday following Seoul's decision to terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo.
Earlier, South Korea announced its decision to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement amid a dispute with Japan over trade and history.
"We encourage Japan and Korea to work together to resolve their differences. I hope they can do this quickly," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn said.
"We are all stronger -- and Northeast Asia is safer -- when the United States, Japan and Korea work together in solidarity and friendship. Intel-sharing is key to developing our common defense policy and strategy," he added.
The termination of GSOMIA marks the culmination of a spat that began with Japan's decision to curb exports of sensitive materials to South Korea in early July.
Seoul denounced the move as retaliation for a South Korean court ruling that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of forced labor during Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
The dispute escalated with Japan's delisting in August of South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners and Seoul's tit-for-tat action to remove Tokyo from its own list.
Washington has continued to encourage its two allies to find a solution while stating its readiness to facilitate dialogue between them.
Still, it has refrained from playing an active intermediary role out of concern it could be seen as taking sides.
GSOMIA, which was signed in 2016, is now set to expire in November, raising concerns about effective three-way cooperation against North Korea's nuclear threats and China's growing military assertiveness.
